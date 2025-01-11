Early snow showers in Philadelphia region this Saturday, cloudy, then late day clearing. Here's the forecast.
After a quick round of snow early Saturday morning, the region will dry out again, this time for at least a week.
Saturday will be cloudy for most of the day, but clearing will begin during the afternoon and evening hours, becoming a clear and chilly sky by Saturday night.
Other than early Saturday morning, the weekend will be dry and chilly, yet a bit warmer for the Eagles game on Sunday when our high temp finally goes back into the low 40s for the first time since Thursday, Jan. 2.
On that note, so far in January, our average high temp has been 35.9°, the coldest first 10 days since 2018.
Next week we briefly warm into the 40s by Monday before heading back down below freezing again for a few days beginning Tuesday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: AM snow shower. High 35, Low 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 40, Low 27
Monday: Mostly Sunny. High 45, Low 25
Tuesday: Sunny, cold. High 32, Low 26
Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High 33, Low 21
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 35, Low 19
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 40, Low 22