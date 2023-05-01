NEXT Weather: A very April-like start to May in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a chilly and rainy weekend, it's only fitting that we deserve a sunny and warm ahead, especially considering it's May, right? Well, you'd think.

Instead, expect some sun to return Monday morning, after the last of the rain and storms move out. That sun in the early hours will be accompanied by chilly temperatures, with lows in the 40s for much of the area.

Because of a stubborn upper-level low, we'll be socked in with showers Monday afternoon once again, after gusty northeast winds develop and push clouds back into the area. This pattern continues, by the way, throughout much of the week. Highs on Monday will struggle to hit 60 degrees.

The struggle is real

With clouds and showers in place late Monday, expect Tuesday to start off wet as well. We'll see showers in the morning, becoming a bit more scattered by the afternoon. With northwest winds, clouds and the aforementioned rain, look for high temperatures to be stuck in the mid and upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we might be a tad drier. The upper-level pattern does start to show signs of breaking down by the mid-week but the affects will lag a bit, meaning more 50s, clouds and at least a small chance of showers Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday do show some improvement. With a little more sunshine, and a return to a more westerly and southwesterly wind, highs will start to climb a little closer to average, in the low and middle 60s.

70s return by next weekend

Patience is a virtue... and we'll need plenty of it, since actual May temperatures won't happen until Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, by next weekend, an upper-level ridge returns, putting us back into the upper 60s and low 70s, and giving us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Keep it close to the CBS News Philadelphia Next Weather team as we track the weather this week and keep you ahead of all the changes. Don't forget about our FREE app as well for iPhone and androids.