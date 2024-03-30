Scattered showers in parts of Philadelphia region create mild start to Easter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scattered showers are expected to affect portions of the Philadelphia region, ushering in a mild start to Easter morning.

Temperatures on Saturday will peak at 61 degrees and dip down to 48 degrees with cloudy skies. Scattered showers will mainly be concentrated in the southwestern parts of the Delaware Valley by the mid-afternoon.

No need to worry about Saturday's Phillies-Braves game. At first pitch, conditions are expected to be clear with temperatures in the low 60s.

However this will change by the time the evening arrives, more scattered shower activity will pick up as it moves through Philadelphia. Rainy conditions are expected to appear between 5 and 6 p.m. and will last overnight.

Temperatures in the region Saturday evening will stay between the mid to high 40s.

Philadelphia's Easter forecast

Thankfully, this rain system will clear out, so Easter morning will be clear of showers but could be foggy. This fog is expected to improve later on into the early afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak said the best egg-hunting conditions will start around 11 a.m. In the late afternoon, Sunday temperatures will pick up to the 50s and will feel very nice outside.

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. At around 5 a.m. Monday morning another rain system will sweep into the Philadelphia area and temperatures are expected to drop.

Future rainfall estimates show .18 inches in Philadelphia.

Here's your 7-day forecast