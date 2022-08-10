Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Weather: Relief from heat set to arrive with storms

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead
Philadelphia Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be hot and humid on Wednesday, but not as brutal as Tuesday. It will also be partly sunny on Wednesday with scattered storms this evening.

The high will be 90 degrees.

Southern Delaware is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

snapshot-1.jpg

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas. It is important to make sure you have a way to stay alert and weather aware.

A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday morning, but the humidity will drop later in the day, and the heatwave breaks.

High pressure will build later in the week and lead to a refreshing airmass on Friday and the weekend.

