Overcast week ahead in Philadelphia, rain starts Tuesday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cloudy skies met us Monday, with mild but cooler temperatures throughout the day. After a sunny stretch, we're entering an overcast week, with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder returning to the forecast by the middle of the week.

Overnight, expect temperatures to remain close to where they finished off Monday night — in the middle 60s.

NEXT: We're watching for the return of rain to the area, something slated to happen by late Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with a stalled-out frontal boundary to our south. Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 is now moving over the Carolinas, giving some areas historic flooding. This will move inland and bring much-needed rain to the East Coast and the Appalachians. For us, it will mean rain, but likely not near the amount the mid-Atlantic states are seeing.

By late Wednesday, some of the energy from the storm will transfer to a new low off the coast of New Jersey, enhancing the potential for rain in our area. Showers with some localized downpours appear likely late Wednesday along the coast, with increasing rain chances further inland into Thursday. There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast through this time, but the trend signals toward bringing back the chance of rain to a good portion of the area Wednesday through Friday.

While it may not be what everyone wants, from a drought perspective, some parts of the area could use a little rain. The latest drought monitor shows that parts of Burlington and Atlantic County in New Jersey are now suffering from moderate drought conditions. While much of the area remains in the surplus for the year, the last couple of weeks have been especially dry for this time of the year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 78, low of 66, showers arrive

Wednesday: High of 73, low of 68, showers and storms

Thursday: High of 76, low of 66, rain continues

Friday: High of 80, low of 65, a few showers

Saturday: High of 74, low of 62, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 72, low of 58, partly cloudy

Monday: High of 73, low of 56, partly cloudy

