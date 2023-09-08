NEXT Weather Alert: PM storm chances on last day of heat wave

NEXT Weather Alert: Last day of heat wave, storms on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to heat and potentially strong storms firing up in the afternoon and evening.

We end the workweek and will soon end a heat wave. Friday is the sixth consecutive day with highs above 90 in the city. It will feel like triple digits again one more time.

We broke some temperature records Thursday, though Philly's high of 102 set in 1881 couldn't be beat.

Friday afternoon and evening we could see storms that could potentially turn severe. We're seeing storms firing up between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and potentially lingering overnight.

There is a slight risk for severe weather in parts of our region due to these storms, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. This risk is a level two on a five-point scale.

Temperatures will be back below 90 by the weekend, with highs in the 80s and scattered storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A few storms. High 92

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 88, Low 73

Sunday: Few showers and storms. High 83, Low 73

Monday: Shower, a T-storm chance. High 83, Low 71

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 83, Low 68

Wednesday: Clouds, chance of storms. High 80, Low 68

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 77, Low 68

