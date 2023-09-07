NEXT Weather Alert: High heat sticking around, fueling PM storms

NEXT Weather: When will the heat break in the Philadelphia region?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday is yet another scorching day in this back-to-school heat wave that has led to early dismissals for many schools in our region.

The high temperatures will reach the mid-90s across much of our region, and the humidity will make the feels-like temps pushing triple digits.

Several of our climate sites either tied or broke high temperature records today. #PAwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/5pP098H3V8 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 6, 2023

While we saw some local records broken with Wednesday's heat, Thursday we will fall short of the record of 102 degrees set in Philadelphia in 1881.

That heat and moisture could also provide fuel for some potentially strong storms that could roll in Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our meteorologists have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday due to the heat and these storms.

There is a slight risk for severe weather in parts of our region due to these storms, which could bring gusty winds. This risk is a level two on a five-point scale.

The heat will still linger into Friday and break by the weekend, with highs in the 80s and on-and-off storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Still hot, some storms. High 95

Friday: A few storms. High 92, Low 73

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 88, Low 73

Sunday: Few showers and storms. High 83, Low 73

Monday: Shower, a T-storm chance. High 83, Low 71

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 83, Low 68

Wednesday: Clouds, chance of showers. High 80, Low 68

