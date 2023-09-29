NEXT Weather Alert: Rain and T-storms could bring flooding

NEXT Weather Alert: Need your umbrella on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for potential downpours of rain that could cause flooding.

You will want to keep an umbrella with you as we're going to see plenty of precipitation in the mix.

Several inches of rain are possible in isolated areas, but the worst looks to be in Central and North Jersey and in New York.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for Gloucester, Camden, and parts of Burlington County in New Jersey; and Delaware County, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County in Pennsylvania.

There is also high rip current risk along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Unfortunately, Friday night's Supermoon will be obscured by the rain and clouds.

Finally, on Saturday, the pattern begins to fully shift. The coastal low and the front move offshore, so despite clouds and shower chances in the morning, the final day of September should feature some slow clearing - and October is coming in hot! We are up to 78 for the high Sunday - perfect weather for the Birds - and then into the low 80s with sunshine early next week.

There is also a newly named storm, Phillipe. The tropical storm is located in the middle of the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 mph. The path will continue west through Tuesday before shifting north, so there are no foreseeable impacts from Phillipe, according to CBS News Meteorologist Bill Kelly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Chance of showers. High 64

Saturday: AM shower and then clouds. High 68, Low 59

Sunday: High 78, Low 57

Monday: High 80, Low 59

Tuesday: Fantastic for Phillies. High 81, Low 59

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High 80, Low 58

Thursday: Some sun. High 77, Low 58

