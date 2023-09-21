NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy and clear week in Philadelphia region

NEXT Weather: Crisp morning before more September sun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday morning is another crisp one as we savor the last few sunny days of summer.

The mornings and evenings will be cool, it's one of those days where you'll need a jacket in the morning, but then you can ditch it in the afternoon and early evening.

The sunshine will warm us up to a high of 77 degrees in the city. It's part of a pattern this week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We stay clear through at least Friday night.

We are tracking a disturbance that could bring us rain on Saturday. It's looking like it'll be a washout.

The official start of fall is also coming up - the Autumnal Equinox is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Another stunner. High 77, Low 57

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74, Low 56

Saturday: Rain likely. High 67, Low 60

Sunday: Showers around. High 72, Low 63

Monday: Showers likely. High 73, Low 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 63

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 70, Low 55

