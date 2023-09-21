NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy and clear week in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday morning is another crisp one as we savor the last few sunny days of summer.
The mornings and evenings will be cool, it's one of those days where you'll need a jacket in the morning, but then you can ditch it in the afternoon and early evening.
The sunshine will warm us up to a high of 77 degrees in the city. It's part of a pattern this week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We stay clear through at least Friday night.
We are tracking a disturbance that could bring us rain on Saturday. It's looking like it'll be a washout.
The official start of fall is also coming up - the Autumnal Equinox is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Another stunner. High 77, Low 57
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74, Low 56
Saturday: Rain likely. High 67, Low 60
Sunday: Showers around. High 72, Low 63
Monday: Showers likely. High 73, Low 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 63
Wednesday: Shower chance. High 70, Low 55
