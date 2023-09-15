NEXT Weather: Hurricane Lee to bring clouds, high surf, rip currents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a mostly sunny and breezy Friday and weekend.

Friday's high temperature will be 76 in Philadelphia. We'll have a sunny day, and then some clouds from the passing Hurricane Lee may arrive late Friday night.

Clouds from Lee will be gone by late Saturday or Sunday morning. Then Sunday afternoon, rain will roll in from the west and we could even see a thunderstorm.

The next few days, grab a sweater or sweatshirt for the mornings and evenings, with lows in the 50s.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee has weakened to a Category 1 and is likely to make landfall in either New England or Canada, forecasters say.

CBS News Philadelphia

As the storm passes, likely hundreds of miles to our northeast, it will create rough surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Restrictions are already in place at some beaches and others are closed.

There could also be increased wind gusts along the Jersey Shore that may approach 40 mph.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sunny, beautiful. High 76

Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 58

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 80, Low 58

Monday: Stray showers, sunny. High 79, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 81, Low 58

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.