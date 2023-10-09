Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold, brisk start to Monday with sunshine soon moving in

NEXT Weather: Unseasonably cool temps continue
NEXT Weather: Unseasonably cool temps continue 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday will begin with a beautiful, chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and sunshine to start the day. Clouds will begin to bubble up in the afternoon and there may be a couple of spotty sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.

It will be the coldest morning of the season so far, at 48 degrees in Philadelphia.

The temps will reach the low 60s on Monday with clouds increasing later.

Tuesday will be slightly milder and more seasonable, with temps reaching 67.

Wednesday looks beautiful for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 73 with a few more clouds.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Suns to cloud, cool. High: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 48

Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 69, Low 48

Thursday: Warming a bit. High 73, Low 49

Friday: Clouds invade. High 67, Low 55  

Saturday: Rain likely. High 63, Low 54

Sunday: Cool, shower chance. High 59, Low 53

