NEXT Weather: Fall has fallen with the coldest day since May 4

NEXT Weather: Fall has fallen with the coldest morning since May 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday will be breezy and blustery with a sunny start and fair-weather clouds filling the afternoon sky.

Saturday's storm has been cut off from the jet stream and will sit above the Great Lakes and spin chilly air and clouds across the region through Tuesday. A few brief showers and sprinkles are possible in the Poconos today.

Sunday morning was the coldest start since May 5 with a low of 49. Today will be the coldest day since May 4 with highs near 60.

Skies should be partly cloudy both Monday and Tuesday. A few instability showers are possible late Monday. Just in time for the Phillies return home temperatures rebound to the upper 60's to low 70's with sun on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eagles forecast

Although the Birds have left the nest this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, their home base is still looking out for their game time conditions. Today in Los Angeles will be sunny, dry, breezy and hot. Highs near 90.

Phillies weather: Phabulous and Phantastic

For Game 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta on Monday, it will be sunny, dry and breezy. Monday's highs near 70 with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

Rain chances return Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Bonus fact: Something celestial for your Sunday

Saturday, Oct. 14 is the Great Annular Lunar Eclipse It's almost as spectacular as a full eclipse, the annular eclipse leaves a perfect ring of fire around the moon.

Annular solar eclipse total phases composite panorama during totality. The moon covers the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" shot using mylar solar film. It's a very rare natural event where the sun, moon and earth are aligned. A total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a hybrid eclipse, partial eclipse Getty Images/iStockphoto

A swath of the western U.S will be in the path of the Annular Solar Eclipse. It begins at 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and ends at 12:03 p.m. CDT in Texas.

Here in Philadelphia, we will only see about 25% of the eclipse. The last Annular Eclipse seen in the U.S was on May 20, 2012.

The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse is Monday, April 8 with path of totality nearby in Erie, Pa.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Chilly and blustery. High 60, Low 46

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62, Low 46

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 67, Low 49

Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 69, Low 48

Thursday: Seasonably warm. High 72, Low 49

Friday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 55

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 55

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

