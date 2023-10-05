NEXT Weather: Enjoy one more day of terrific October weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enjoy one more day of terrific October weather with mostly sunny and warm temperatures before some clouds and showers move into the area to end the week.

A few added clouds may keep temps in Philadelphia a little cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday, but still a very nice October day.

A cold front will bring rain showers Friday and Saturday, along with cooler temperatures -- especially Saturday and beyond.

The sun will return Sunday, but it will be windy and chilly, with highs struggling to get above 60 degrees.

By Sunday or Monday morning, we'll likely have the first official low in the 40s this season. The last time it was in the 40s was on May 19.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Last warm sunny day. High 79

Friday: Clouds, showers. High 77, Low 65

Saturday: Showers early. High 67, Low 64

Sunday: Much cooler, windy. High 60, Low 49

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 61, Low 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 48

Wednesday: Pleasant for Phillies. High 66, Low 49

