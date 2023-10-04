NEXT Weather: Sunny and warm, Phantastic weather for Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our sunny and warm week continues with high temperatures again in the 80s Wednesday and "Phantastic" weather for the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins NL Wild Card Series matchup at Citizens Bank Park.
The weather is good news for the next game in the Phillies' playoff series, at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.
Mild temperatures in the 70s are forecasted for first pitch on Wednesday and Thursday, if Game 3 is needed.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: Wonderful Wednesday. High 83, Low 59
Thursday: Thursday thumbs-up. High 80, Low 58
Friday: Clouds, a shower. High 76, Low 63
Saturday: Showers around. High 67, Low 49
Sunday: Much cooler. High 61, Low 49
Monday: Mild Monday. High: 80
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday. High 82, Low 58
