NEXT Weather: Sunny and warm, Phantastic weather for Phillies

Philadelphia Weather: Chasing the 80s
Philadelphia Weather: Chasing the 80s 02:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our sunny and warm week continues with high temperatures again in the 80s Wednesday and "Phantastic" weather for the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins NL Wild Card Series matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

The weather is good news for the next game in the Phillies' playoff series, at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Mild temperatures in the 70s are forecasted for first pitch on Wednesday and Thursday, if Game 3 is needed.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7day-forecast-oct-4-2023.png

Wednesday: Wonderful Wednesday. High 83, Low 59

Thursday: Thursday thumbs-up. High 80, Low 58

Friday: Clouds, a shower. High 76, Low 63

Saturday: Showers around. High 67, Low 49

Sunday: Much cooler. High 61, Low 49

Monday: Mild Monday. High: 80

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday. High 82, Low 58

