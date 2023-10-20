NEXT Weather: Plan for a rainy start to weekend in South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A wet Friday morning created sloppy conditions on the road in the Philadelphia area, so if you're going out in the morning, you're going to want to take it slow -- and bring an umbrella. We're looking at scattered showers across South Jersey and down the shore, so plan for a rainy start to the weekend.

There will be scattered showers Friday, primarily from the I-95 corridor south and east and across South Jersey as well as a little bit of Delaware. The Pennsylvania suburbs -- think Bucks and Montgomery Counties up into the Lehigh Valley -- will likely not see much of anything Friday.

There will be peaks of sunshine for the entire area during the afternoon before showers and storms roll into the area from a second system Friday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Showers and stray T-storms. High 69

Saturday: Showers early. High 65, Low 55

Sunday: Windy and chilly. High 58, Low 49

Monday: Brisk and sunny. High: 60, Low 44

Tuesday: First frost? High 64, Low 39

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High 69, Low 47

Thursday: Sunny, warmer. High 72, Low 54

