NEXT Weather: Mild Monday sets up mostly sunny, warm week ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready for a mostly sunny and warm week ahead, with 80s through Wednesday and "Phantastic" weather for the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins NL Wild Card Series matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

It will be a beautiful start to the week, with a mild Monday and the high reaching an above-average 80 degrees. The average in the area is 73.

Monday will begin with clear skies and light winds. It will be a little cooler in the outlying Philadelphia suburbs. Once the sun rises, there will be a very rapid warmup with sunshine and upper 70s and near 80.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with temps about 10 degrees warmer than average.

The weather is good news for the Phillies' playoffs series, beginning 8:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Mild temperatures in the 70s are forecasted for first pitch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, if Game 3 is needed.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mild Monday. High: 80

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday. High 82, Low 58

Wednesday: Wonderful Wednesday. High 83, Low 59

Thursday: Thursday thumbs-up. High 80, Low 58

Friday: Clouds, a shower. High 76, Low 63

Saturday: Showers around. High 67, Low 49

Sunday: Much cooler!!. High 61, Low 49

