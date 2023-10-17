NEXT Weather: Crisp fall day, perfect for October baseball

NEXT Weather: Cloudy but dry for NLCS Game 2; another wet weekend?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is off to another chilly start but will be a crisp fall day - and another great evening for Red October baseball.

We're expecting temperatures in the 50s through the morning before peaking at our high of 64 degrees in the city this afternoon.

We may see some scattered sprinkles during the day, but no major rain is expected.

Thursday is the pick of the week as we warm back into the low 70s ahead of another round of showers Friday into Saturday.

If we get rain this weekend, it will be the seventh weekend in a row with precipitation in the area.

We crunched the numbers, and there has been precipitation on 73% of all weekends so far this year. There have only been 11 with no rain.

Forecast for Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 2



The Phillies hope to continue Monday night's success against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

At first pitch it will be around 57 degrees and partly cloudy with a light breeze. We're not expecting precipitation in the area.

It will be town to around 53 degrees by 11 p.m.

Fall foliage tracker

The Poconos have reached their peak for autumnal change. The Lehigh Valley is fast approaching, they're near the peak. Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware are still in their infancy stages with leaves just beginning to change.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Crisp fall day. High 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 46

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 70, Low 47

Friday: Clouds roll in. High 69, Low 55

Saturday: You guessed it. High 62, Low 54

Sunday: Sun returns, chilly. High 59, Low 50

Monday: Sunny. High: 56, Low 39

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

