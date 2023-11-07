NEXT Weather: Sunny and pleasant for Election Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a warm day for November, with temperatures getting up to 70 degrees in Philadelphia this afternoon.
The morning starts off cloudy. You'll need a coat early, but a warm front is nearby.
By the afternoon, the sun will break through those clouds and we'll have sunshine to end the day.
You won't need that coat if you're heading out to vote in the afternoon or early evening.
Wednesday, it's back to more of a late-fall feel - the high temperature drops to the mid-50s in Philadelphia.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Run at 70. High 70, Low 51
Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 57, Low 42
Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 68, Low 42
Friday: Showers likely. High 54, Low 48
Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 55, Low 37
Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 54, Low 34
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 52, Low 32
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
for more features.