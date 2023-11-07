NEXT Weather: Sunny and pleasant for Election Day

NEXT Weather: Warm for Election Day with mix of clouds and sun

NEXT Weather: Warm for Election Day with mix of clouds and sun

NEXT Weather: Warm for Election Day with mix of clouds and sun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a warm day for November, with temperatures getting up to 70 degrees in Philadelphia this afternoon.

The morning starts off cloudy. You'll need a coat early, but a warm front is nearby.

By the afternoon, the sun will break through those clouds and we'll have sunshine to end the day.

You won't need that coat if you're heading out to vote in the afternoon or early evening.

Wednesday, it's back to more of a late-fall feel - the high temperature drops to the mid-50s in Philadelphia.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Run at 70. High 70, Low 51

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 57, Low 42

Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 68, Low 42

Friday: Showers likely. High 54, Low 48

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 55, Low 37

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 54, Low 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 52, Low 32

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.