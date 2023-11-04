NEXT Weather: Temps in the 60s on picture-perfect November weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the first dry weekend in nine weeks!

We're expecting some clouds, but no major precipitation for our region this Saturday and Sunday. And after the first freeze Thursday, we're back to lovely weather with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at the Jersey Shore thanks to fewer clouds.

Sunday, we're looking at a high of 64 in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

Just remember that the sun will go down quickly after the game starts as we roll the clocks back one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Early sunsets coming soon

That dreaded time of the year is almost here - Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will roll back early Sunday, and we'll have a few months of very early sunsets.

It's also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: More clouds than sun. High 62

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 64, Low 44

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 41

Tuesday: Clear for Election Day. High 67, Low 50

Wednesday: Evening showers. High 58, Low 47

Thursday: Showers likely. High 64, Low 46

Friday: Chance of showers. High 56, Low 47

