NEXT Weather: Picture-perfect November weekend on the way

NEXT Weather: Picture-perfect November weekend on the way

NEXT Weather: Picture-perfect November weekend on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures will rebound Friday from the chilly below-freezing lows we saw earlier this week.

Temperatures will still be in the 30s past 8 a.m. but we're in for a high temperature of 59 degrees thanks to plenty of sunshine.

More good news: the rebound continues this weekend with forecasted highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

It should be in the 60s by kickoff time when the Eagles host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Early sunsets coming soon

That dreaded time of the year is almost here - Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will roll back early Sunday, and we'll have a few months of very early sunsets.

RELATED: When does the time change for daylight saving time 2023? What to know before clocks "fall back"

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 62 Low 39

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 64, Low 44

Monday: Pleasant. High 61, Low 41

Tuesday: Shower chances. High 66, Low 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 59, Low 48

Thursday: Showers likely. High 64, Low 47

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.