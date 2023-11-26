NEXT Weather: A major cooldown coming to Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rain is finally starting to taper off from south to north. Our area will have a few lingering sprinkles overnight.

But come sunrise Monday, our NEXT Weather team forecasts we should be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. While Monday's highs will be near or around 50 degrees, Tuesday's temperatures will plummet, with a blustery northwest wind.

Tuesday is scheduled to be the coldest day since February 25, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Our NEXT Weather team forecasts that cold trend will continue into Wednesday as well, before we see a return to average late November or early December temperatures on Thursday.

A few weak systems will move in late Friday night and again on Sunday, giving us a chance of light showers each day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny: High 48, Low 40

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High 37, Low 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 39. Low 25

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 51, Low 30

Friday: PM rain. High 54, Low 36

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 51, Low 41

Sunday: PM showers. High 50, Low 47

