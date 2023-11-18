NEXT Weather: Breezy, chilly weekend before mid-Thanksgiving week storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drier air with a significant breeze is in our region Saturday with rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving.

It's a brisk day, and we're seeing highs in the 50s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, with the high reaching 58 at the Jersey Shore. Conditions are seasonable with plenty of sunshine and a low chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, a chill sets in with a low of 33.

Rainy conditions ahead of Thanksgiving

The wind is no joke this weekend with regular gusts above 30 miles per hour. But things will stay dry until the second half of Tuesday when we see an 80 percent chance for rain.

A storm system will be rolling out Monday and could bring severe weather across the deep south which can affect air travel into Tuesday.

The rain will linger into Wednesday morning with a 70 percent chance of rain. Then, we see a drastic dip of rain chances to just 10 percent on Thursday.

The skies will clear up a bit for a cloudy Thanksgiving on Thursday, but it will be cooler yet comfortable, with a high of only 45 degrees.

A lobe of arctic air will start to spill in from the north late Sunday after Thanksgiving. This bitter blast has the potential to chill down the area until the end of the month.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, brisk. High 56, Low 33

Monday: Sunny and chilly: High 49, Low 33

Tuesday: Rain arrives. High 50, Low 33

Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 55. Low 48

Thursday: Cold and bright. High 48, Low 36

Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 50, Low 34

Saturday: Cloudy. High 49, Low 38

