NEXT Weather: Still hot and humid, with more storm chances

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning are making visibility near zero in parts of South Jersey. It's still low near at the Jersey Shore. Use caution on roads if you're heading out early.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the National Weather Service says.

We're in for another humid and hot day all across the region. The Jersey Shore is probably the best place to be if you're trying to beat the heat. We love that sea breeze.

We expect a high temperature of 90 degrees in the city today, 87 in the Lehigh Valley and 81 degrees at the Jersey Shore.

Skies will clear around midday, allowing some showers and storms to develop during heading into the afternoon and evening on Friday - a trend that will continue right into the weekend.

You may want to have backup plans as rain showers are likely.

Friday, the earliest storms pop up in the north and west of our region - areas like the Lehigh Valley. Later in the afternoon, showers and storms try to drift south and east. Philadelphia and South Jersey could see storms between about 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Northern Delaware could see some storms after 7 p.m.

The severe threat with these storms is low, but heavy rain and lightning will be potentially impactful.

Saturday, we could see a few popup showers and storms that will be a bit more scattered, but potentially heavy in spots.

The storm threat is most pronounced on Sunday when heavy rain in spots may cause localized flooding. Even by the early morning, heavy thunderstorms fire up to the west, and then progress eastward and move slowly.

Even though temperatures will be a little cooler Sunday and Monday, humidity levels stay high.

By early next week, we'll see slightly cooler conditions along with a brief drying trend for Monday & Tuesday. Humidity levels stay high this weekend but subtly drop next week.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor the weekend storm chances and updated the forecast as necessary.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday: PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

