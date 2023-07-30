NEXT Weather: Cooler, breezy Sunday in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday will be mostly sunny from the start, with highs only in the lower 80s, a full 5-7 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. You can expect it to be cooler and breezy throughout the day.

There is a chance of scattered showers overnight, into Monday, but it should help keep temperatures below normal.

While a weak upper-level system could give us a chance for a few clouds and even sprinkles Monday morning, most of us will remain dry and sunny into the new week ahead.

Expect Tuesday and Wednesday to continue the trend, with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday afternoon and evening were busy across the area, with severe thunderstorm warnings peppering Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In Salem County, damaging winds caused trees and power lines to fall across Woodstown.

While winds were reported at 40 to 50 mph (technically below severe storm criteria), recent heavy rain and loose soils made it easy for trees and poles to come down.

In Philadelphia, ominous skies lead to severe storms that produced gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

Just south of the area in Delaware, Sussex County was under a tornado warning, and winds gusting over 60 mph were reported.

Now, as we enter the second half of the weekend, things are really looking up.

This was a game-changing front that will bring in cooler, drier air from the NW overnight, giving us lower dewpoints and more comfortable temperatures over the next few days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cooler, breezy: High 82, Low 72

Monday: Some sun, showers: High 84, Low 64

Tuesday: Sunny, beautiful: High 83, Low 65

Wednesday: Sunny, nice: High 83, Low 69

Thursday: Sun with PM showers: High 84, Low 67

Friday: Thunderstorms: High 81, Low 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 84, Low 72

