NEXT Weather: Sticky, uncomfortable heat begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A likely heat wave begins Wednesday with temperatures soaring above 90 in the city for four days in a row.

It's a little cooler outside the city, though not by much. There's some relief at the Jersey Shore.

With feels-like temperatures likely above 100 Thursday and Friday, we have issued NEXT Weather Alert days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

After Wednesday's high of 91, the temperatures continue trending upward.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for late this week, with highs expected to soar into the upper 90s, challenging a record since 1941.

Overnight lows will provide little relief, hovering between 75-80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

The feels-like temperature is expected to reach dangerous levels, ranging between 95-105 on Wednesday, and above 100 later in the week.

Tracking storms Thursday

Storms will be breaking out overnight across the Great Lakes region and New York state. The greatest concentration of storms will likely be over New England, but the system will likely drag down over our region Thursday night.

Any storms that develop Thursday evening could turn severe, and our region is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or level 2 on a five-point scale.

How does this heat stack up? Philadelphia's hot weather history



The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

This year, the city has already experienced the 90s only 11 times, accounting for just 30% of the average days in the 90s.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Heating up. High: 91

Thursday: Feeling like 105. High 95, Low 75

Friday: Old record 100. High 97, Low 76

Saturday: High 95, Low 77

Sunday: High 83, Low 73

Monday: High 84, Low 67

Tuesday: High 84, Low 65

