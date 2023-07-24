NEXT Weather: Brace for hottest week of the summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we begin a new week, the Philadelphia region is advised to prepare for scorching temperatures and the potential for record-breaking heat. Monday's forecast calls for clouds and some sun, with a chance of showers and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon.

But the week will get hotter. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for late this week, with highs expected to soar into the upper 90s, challenging a record since 1941.

The real concern, however, lies in the impending heatwave. Starting Tuesday, temperatures begin to climb into the 90s, and humidity levels will rise from Tuesday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will provide little relief, hovering between 75-80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

The feels-like temperature is expected to reach dangerous levels, ranging between 95-105 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a sweltering 100-110 from Thursday to Saturday.

The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

This year, the city has already experienced the 90s only 11 times, accounting for just 30% of the average days in the 90s.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Some sun, a T-storm. High: 87

Tuesday: PM T-storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 92, Low: 72

Thursday: Feeling like 105. High 94, Low 75

Friday: Old record 100. High 97, Low 78

Saturday: Not as brutal. High 90, Low 77

Sunday: Partly cloud. High 87, Low 71

