NEXT Weather: Foggy start for morning commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Visibility is low in some low-lying areas Thursday morning as some early morning fog sets in. Be safe out there on the roads and leave yourself some extra time.

Visibility is lowest in Mercer County, New Jersey, but also a concern in Cumberland and Atlantic Counties, and in Berks, Bucks and the Lehigh Valley counties in Pennsylvania.

Other than this morning fog, Thursday is a nice July day sandwiched in between two not-so-great ones. The sky will clear up and sunshine will return by the afternoon.

We saw heavy rain Wednesday and more is expected for Friday.

That heavy rain could impact Friday's morning commute. Heavy, potentially slow-moving storms will move from west to east across our region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: PM T-storms. High: 88, Low 71

Friday: T-storm likely. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 67

Monday: Humidity on the rise High: 88, Low: 68

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 87, Low: 70

