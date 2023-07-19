NEXT Weather: Severe storm chances Wednesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More rain will be falling on ground already saturated from storms the region experienced over the weekend and Tuesday.

Our region is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, or level one on the five-point scale, due to more potential storms in the afternoon Wednesday.

The risk is greatest in the southern parts of our region.

This rain is cooling us off a bit, but it'll still be humid out today. High temperatures are in the 80s around the city and a little lower at the Jersey Shore and in the Lehigh Valley.

Isolated showers and storms will persist Thursday afternoons. However, the chances of storms are expected to increase Friday.

The weekend is forecasted to bring relief in the form of dry and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 84

Thursday: PM T-storms. High: 88, Low 71

Friday: T-storm likely. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 67

Monday: Humidity on the rise High: 88, Low: 68

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 87, Low: 70

