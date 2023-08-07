NEXT Weather Alert Day: Threat for severe storms in Philadelphia area Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day with the risk for severe storms in the Philadelphia area in the afternoon and into the evening.

The storm could bring damaging winds, with a couple of tornadoes possible, as well as heavy downpours, which could lead to some localized urban and small stream flooding. There is also some concerns for hail.

While the morning will have patchy fog to start the week, the skies should clear up early afternoon, turning partly cloudy.

Several disturbances will cross our area on Monday, culminating with a strong cold front late Monday night. Unstable atmospheric conditions will be the greatest for rotation and severe storm development between late afternoon and late evening.

The highest risk for damaging winds and any possible tornadoes is generally along and west of Trenton to Philadelphia, and Georgetown line, according to the National Weather Service.

The enhanced risk (3/5) has been pulled further north and the rest of our area remains in a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon/evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds with a couple tornadoes possible. Flash flooding remains a threat as well... pic.twitter.com/7jVSaQm3eo — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 7, 2023

The storm is expected to move through the area in the evening, with the greatest risk being between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. There is less of a severe threat during the early and mid-afternoon Monday.

The National Weather Service has much of our region in an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather, or level three on a five-point scale. The last time we were at this level there were confirmed tornadoes and wind damage.

Sports, air travel and late evening commuters could be impacted by the storm, which could also cause scattered power outages.

Looking further into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 87, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 83, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 66

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 67

Friday: Chance of showers: High 85, Low 68

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 88, Low 70

Sunday: Stray storm: High 86, Low 71

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast