NEXT Weather: Morning showers clear out, Idalia to bring us clouds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The morning kicked off with some stray showers as a cold front moved across the region.

We're seeing lighter showers in the city and more moderate showers will move through the Poconos.

By lunchtime, we'll be in the low 80s in the city under mostly sunny skies. Drier air will be moving in through the day and we will see humidity decrease.

We also have a Coastal Flood Advisory for much of our region Wednesday night into Thursday.

In part due to a super blue moon rising tonight, we're seeing increased tides.

We have a couple of days in the 70s coming up and then it's back to the 80s for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Tracking the tropics

Hurricane Franklin will stay out to sea. Indirect impacts from Franklin will be possible along the coast in the form of rough surf, minor coastal flooding, and the threat of rip currents.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday morning, projected to make landfall in Florida's Gulf Coast before moving closer to the Carolina coastline. The storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surge and winds.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 81

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 82, Low 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76, Low 64

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78, Low 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 60

Sunday: A little warmer. High 87, Low 68

Monday: Hanging onto summer for Labor Day. High 90, Low 68

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

