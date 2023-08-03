NEXT Weather: More clouds and humidity, but still a nice Thursday

NEXT Weather: More clouds and humidity, but still nice

NEXT Weather: More clouds and humidity, but still nice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No need to nitpick about a little cloud cover!

Thursday is still a nice day with highs peaking in the 80s inland and the high 70s at the Jersey Shore.

The morning starts off cool in the 60s before getting up to the high 70s in Philadelphia by 11 a.m.

There may be a stray sprinkle or spotty pop-up shower Thursday, but most of the day is rain free. Clouds and humidity will increase throughout the day.

The Muggy Meter is starting to increase out of the "comfy" range and we'll have a humid Friday.

Friday is our more pronounced chance for storms, which could pop up mainly during the evening. These storms could get a little stronger along with heavier rain, so stay weather aware. The greatest risk is to our north and west and ther storms may weaken before they reach us.

There's a level one or "marginal" risk for severe weather for the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley with no current projected severe risk for the rest of the region.

Those storms will clear by late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend continues to trend dry with another chance for rain on Monday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: A few showers: High 84, Low 63

Friday: Scattered T-storms: High 80, Low 68

Saturday: AM showers: High 85, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 85, Low 65

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 87, Low 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 86, Low 72

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 68

