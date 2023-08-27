NEXT Weather: Great weather for Sunday, tracking the tropics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drier and slightly cooler conditions have pushed into the region for Sunday. High temperatures will still be near normal in the middle 80s, but the humidity will be noticeably lower Sunday than Saturday.

A frontal boundary to our south will start to lift north on Monday increasing clouds and potentially sparking an isolated afternoon shower.

A better chance of showers and a few storms will move in on Tuesday before clearing out behind a cold front with cooler and drier weather again through Wednesday into the second half of the week.

Hurricane Franklin will stay out to sea. Indirect impacts from Franklin will be possible along the coast in the form of rough surf, minor coastal flooding, and the threat for rip currents.

Idalia is what will form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and head toward northwest Florida. It is forecast to become a category one hurricane before landfall, before it then weakens and tracks across the Southeast. Tropical impacts from Idalia will remain south of the Philadelphia area, the system could send a little extra cloud cover and breezy conditions to the region Wednesday into Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Nice and warm. High 85, Low 68

Monday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 68

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 80, Low 69

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 82, Low 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76, Low 64

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78, Low 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 60

