NEXT Weather: Wet morning commute before afternoon T-storm chances
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday morning kicks off with showers, some thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain, making for a wet morning commute.
The moisture is heavy in the air and rain chances will linger around at least into the afternoon.
Warmth and humidity are increasing throughout the day.
We should see rain through the morning but as the day goes on, some areas will get some sun.
That mix of sun and clouds that could give way to popup thunderstorms.
Those are more likely in areas that are not getting a lot of rain this morning. If you don't get a lot of rain this morning, just be aware of that popup storm chance later today.
Tonight and into Saturday morning, the humidity drops and drier air moves in, and the cloud cover decreases.
A front coming in Saturday will usher in some splendid weather for Sunday afternoon - great for outdoor brunch!
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Friday: A few T-storms. High 84
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 87, Low 72
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 65
Monday: Sun and clouds. High 81, Low 67
Tuesday: Showers likely. High 78, Low 70
Wednesday: Clearing out. High 80, Low 68
