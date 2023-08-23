NEXT Weather: Temperatures and humidity dropping
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday should be more cloudy than Tuesday for much of our region, leading to lower temperatures.
There has not been a ton of heat this month - we won't have a good chance of hitting the 90-degree mark through next Thursday.
The high on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the city and we expect clouds and scattered showers.
There may be a stray sprinkle Wednesday night but the shower chances really pick up Thursday afternoon, with even a possible rumble of thunder.
There may even be some gusty storms Thursday night into Friday morning near the Poconos.
The cold front moved through with very little fanfare and began to usher in cooler air throughout the day.
The muggy meter stays in the "comfy" range through Thursday morning before spiking back up into Friday.
We're also looking at Tropical Storm Franklin developing over the Dominican Republic. Once it moves offshore, it could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.
While current models keep the storm off the coast, we could see some effects if the edges of the storm clip our area. We'll keep you updated as Franklin moves closer.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: Still quiet. High 80
Thursday: Morning showers. High 80, Low 67
Friday: Showers likely. High 87 Low 68
Saturday: Chance storms. High 83, Low 71
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 77, Low 65
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 63
Tuesday: High 79, Low 66
