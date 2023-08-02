NEXT Weather: Another wonderful summer day with highs in the 80s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is another wonderful day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

It's sunny or mostly sunny across the region with high temperatures in the 80s inland and in the 70s at the Jersey Shore.

The morning starts off cooler, in the 60s.

We're getting cooled down thanks to a north wind.

While the muggy meter was practically off the charts last week, we're seeing fall-like humidity levels again Wednesday. Like Tuesday, this is another great day to take your pup out for a longer walk.

Wednesday is likely our last day of this pleasant weather. Overnight and into Thursday morning, a south breeze will increase the cloud cover and humidity. While Thursday morning should be dry, we could see increasing clouds and some sprinkles in the afternoon.

There's a slight chance of encountering a shower or rumble by Thursday evening.

Call Thursday's sprinkles the little appetizer because it comes ahead of a front that could bring showers and even thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the Friday evening commute.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful: High 82, Low 61

Thursday: A few showers: High 84, Low 63

Friday: Scattered T-storms: High 80, Low 68

Saturday: AM showers: High 85, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 85, Low 65

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 87, Low 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 86, Low 72

