NEXT Weather: Hot, humid day before severe storm risk Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A NEXT Weather Alert will be issued for the Philadelphia region on Monday night for a severe storm risk, but the morning and evening commute will be dry. The humidity will ramp up Monday afternoon for a hot and steamy day.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday morning with a few breaks of sun through the clouds and then partly sunny by the lunch hour. Temperatures will climb to 88 in the afternoon.

By the evening, storms are forecasted to roll in between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The NEXT Weather Alert will go from roughly 8 p.m. to midnight for most of the area. Some storms could pop up around 7 p.m. in Delaware, and some could linger past midnight.

The biggest impacts will be areas of heavy rain as there is a ton of moisture associated with the system, so we are concerned about a flash flood threat, especially late at night.

Storms will be isolated but wind shear could lead to an enhanced tornado risk.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: High 89

Tuesday: PM strong storms. High 86, Low 75

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 88, Low 68

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 85, Low 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 64

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 90, Low 67

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.