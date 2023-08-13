Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Hot, sunny Sunday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

NEXT Weather: Not, not very humid Sunday
NEXT Weather: Hot, not very humid in Philadelphia Sunday 03:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs near 90. Soak in the nice weather because severe weather could arrive in the Philadelphia area late Monday and early Tuesday.

Next week will be a mixed bag of weather, with a break from storms mid-week before they return Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

snapshot-2023-08-13t074949-446.jpg

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 73

Monday: Chance of T-storms. High 87, Low 70

Tuesday: Clearing out. High 84, Low 73

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny: High 88, Low 68  

Friday: Chance of storms: High 87, Low 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 64

