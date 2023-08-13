NEXT Weather: Hot, sunny Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs near 90. Soak in the nice weather because severe weather could arrive in the Philadelphia area late Monday and early Tuesday.
Next week will be a mixed bag of weather, with a break from storms mid-week before they return Friday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 73
Monday: Chance of T-storms. High 87, Low 70
Tuesday: Clearing out. High 84, Low 73
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 68
Thursday: Sunny: High 88, Low 68
Friday: Chance of storms: High 87, Low 73
Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 64
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.