NEXT Weather: Rain, storms arriving on damp Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A disturbance from the Midwest is arriving in our region Thursday bringing showers and a few storms.

It is a good day to stay indoors and read a book, stream some of your favorite shows or maybe take a nap if you stayed up late for that Phillies no-hitter.

CBS News Philadelphia

The morning starts off cloudy but by midday, rain will arrive. We will see rain spreading over much of the area in the 11 a.m. hour. There may be a few rumbles of thunder as well.

We're not expecting a severe threat, but some pockets within these storms could drop heavier rain some spots.

There is a threat of severe weather farther to our south, more in the Carolinas and Virginia. But some of this heavier rain could clip north and into Delaware or the most southern Jersey Shore points.

CBS News Philadelphia

These storms could impact your evening commute and cause ponding on roads along with flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

Temperatures are about 10 degrees below average, with highs in the mid and upper 70s across the region.

We'll see clearer skies and warmer air Friday once this rain clears.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Rain and Thunder: High 78

Friday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 66

Saturday: Sunny with PM showers: High 89, Low 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 73

Monday: Chance of T-storms. High 88, Low 70

Tuesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 72

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 65

