Mostly mild week ahead in Philadelphia region, tracking the next chance for rain

Tuesday will be another day with high temps in the mid-40s and plenty of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds in the Philadelphia region.

It's a far cry from where we were a week ago when our high temperature topped out at 19 degrees. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be 25 to 30 degrees WARMER than the same day last week.

As for sky cover and weather systems, we are tracking a series of weak clipper-type systems that will pass by to our north almost every day. These systems will be moisture-starved and bring periods of clouds but little or no chance of precipitation to Philly.

A few snow showers are possible Tuesday morning and Wednesday night in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Nothing other than a passing flurry expected near the city.

Despite a milder, prevalent west-to-southwest wind, we will warm more slowly this week due to cooling from our remaining snowpack.

By Wednesday, it will almost feel balmy compared to the last week with temperatures in the upper 40s north and west of the city, around 50 for Philly and mid-50s for areas south and east.

Late Wednesday night a stronger front arrives, bringing the chance of a rain or snow shower pre-dawn on Thursday. Behind the front is another push of cold air, not as cold as last week but cold enough to drop us back to the 30s.

On Thursday night, clouds will increase ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the area during the day Friday and may linger into the early hours of Saturday. This could end as a brief mix to the north. Highs will likely be back into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, but at this point, the weekend is trending dry.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. High 44, Low 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 50, Low 31.

Thursday: Cooler. High 39, Low 25.

Friday: Rain likely. High 47, Low 33.

Saturday: AM rain/snow shower. High 43, Low 38.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. High 43, Low 24.

Monday: Nice and mild. High 53, Low 37.

