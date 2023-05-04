Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: 2 more days of yuck, then a great weekend

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clouds in our area are going to thicken up today, with only a few peeks of sunshine.

We have more chances of scattered showers around the region Thursday as well.

We are not going to have a bright and cheery day until the weekend, and then things really improve.

Spotty showers are spinning around our area. The system is taking its time to get out of here.

Thursday's high is 59 in the city, about 12 degrees below the average for this time of year. Tomorrow will be warmer, with temperatures rising to the mid-60s.

This weekend, it'll be much warmer and we'll be seeing temperatures above average.

And the weekend will finally be dry!

The warming trend will continue into next week, and we'll be seeing above-average highs.

Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 7:51 AM

