NEXT Weather: Ending May at 80 as wildfire smoke, haze stick around

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are still dealing with wildfire smoke and haze across the region that is impacting air quality. This comes from the Tantallon wildfire burning outside Halifax in the Nova Scotia province of Canada.

We have all the details on the path of the wildfire smoke and when it will clear out from the Philadelphia region right here.

This week's warm-up continues Wednesday - we're headed to 80 degrees and the air will once again be dry.

At the Shore, it's in the mid-60s with cloud cover and an east wind.

Tonight it's getting down to the 50s before heating up to 86 tomorrow to kick off the month of June.

With no rain in the forecast today, this May will close out as the driest May on record in our region.

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

