NEXT Weather: Gorgeous weather ahead, Mother's Day looks nice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's sunny and bright this morning, and we're headed to the 70s today.

Around the Phillies gametime against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon, we're looking at temperatures in the low 70s, going down to the mid-60s by the 9th innning.

The rest of the workweek is looking even better, with temperatures rising into the 80s through the end of the week.

Friday night will be dry, but Saturday morning, rain will start to roll in. By 7 a.m., showers will start to streak across our region and those could linger into Saturday afternoon, hopefully gone by the evening.

Sunday, Mother's Day, is looking nice so far, with temperatures headed into the 70s.