NEXT Weather: Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday will be another March-like day in early May with clouds, cool temperatures and scattered showers. 

Those clouds and shower chances increase as the day goes on.

You'll need your coat in the morning and will want to keep an umbrella handy, especially for later in the day.

Today's high temperature will top out in the mid-50s, lower than the normal high of 71.

The record for Wednesday's coldest high temperature is 49 degrees back in 1893.    

We're getting down to the low 40s tonight as well.

Thursday is a bit better. There is more sun and still a few showers, but not as widespread as today.

Friday into the weekend, drier air will start to fill in to our area and conditions will slowly improve. We might have some lingering clouds Saturday but could reach the upper 60s, kicking off a lovely weekend.

It will be a sunny 73 on Sunday. Next Tuesday will likely be in the low 80s!

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:13 AM

