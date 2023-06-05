Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Monday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is expected to be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s, however, a few clouds could move in later in the afternoon into the evening. 

Tuesday is expected to be much of the same, with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms may move in mid to late afternoon.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 80, Low: 52

Tuesday: A shower or thunderstorm. High: 82, Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 79, Low: 57

Thursday: Chance of showers. High: 79, Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 55

Sunday: Warming up. High: 787 Low: 62  

