Philadelphia weather: Here's what to expect this winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who's ready to find out what type of winter we can expect in the Philadelphia region? NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released its 2022-23 winter outlook on Thursday.

This is for the months of December through February, March is considered a spring month although we still see winter cold and snow that month.

For the northeastern United States, including the greater Philadelphia, the outlook is for a 30-40% chance of warmer than normal temperatures and an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation.

So, what does that mean for you and me?

We will likely see a winter similar to the past two winters which were mild and with near-average to just below-average snowfall.

There will still be cold snaps and snowstorms but at the end of the three winter months, December to February, the average is expected to be for a slightly warmer winter with normal precipitation.

There is also a 75% chance of a rare 3rd consecutive La Nina this winter. Typically, La Nina means milder winters for us but can swing either way with snowier or drier.

Stay tuned for updates on the winter outlook from our Next Weather Team. They will have an official outlook soon.