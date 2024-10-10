Frost advisory issued for parts Philadelphia region overnight as colder weather hits Delaware Valley

Cold start to Friday in Philadelphia region before sunny skies in the afternoon

Friday will start out with the coldest temps of the season so far with lows in the 30s and low 40s in the Philadelphia region.

This may be cold enough for patchy frost to form in the coldest areas and a frost advisory has been issued for parts of South Jersey and the northwest Philadelphia suburbs. It will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. on Friday. If your heater hasn't been cranked on yet, there is a good chance that it may on Friday morning, or your home may be quite chilly.

However, with that said, the afternoon will be pleasant with highs climbing to around 70. Then we rebound into the upper 70s by the weekend! Lots of sunshine will be in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Our NEXT Weather maker arrives on Sunday evening as another cold front crosses the area, bringing another shot of cold air for next week as well as the chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain totals don't look impressive but the highs may stay in the 50s by Tuesday next week!

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny, nice. High 70, Low 43.

Saturday: Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 78, Low 55.

Monday: Cooler. High 64, Low 61.

Tuesday: Cool, some sun. High 59, Low 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 47.

