Weather in Philadelphia will be unseasonably cool and rainy Friday, but not complete weekend washout

Cold, breezy Friday with periods of rain in Philadelphia | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Friday has arrived and so has the rain and well-below-normal temperatures. After peaking in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon, temperatures have steadily cooled over the past couple of days to land in the low 50s through Friday afternoon.

Cool and rainy Friday

Adding to the unseasonably cool temperatures will be a persistent dose of on-and-off showers throughout the day as an area of low pressure passes to the south.

As this system tracks to the east, it will continue to usher in a steady flow of cool air that will send temperatures from the low 50s Friday afternoon and then into the middle 40s overnight into early Saturday morning.

A dry start to the weekend

As the system pulls away from the region, the rain will taper off and give way to clearing skies early Saturday morning.

While it will be a little chilly to start Saturday with temperatures in the middle 40s, skies will be partly cloudy, which will help warm temperatures in the middle 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds, however, will begin to increase once again Saturday afternoon as yet another system approaches and will bring back the chance for showers going into Saturday evening.

Showers return to start Mother's Day

The next system will spread scattered showers across the region overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Meanwhile, temperatures Sunday morning will be in the mid-upper 40s, remaining a good five to seven degrees cooler than normal.

Scattered showers are expected to remain possible into early Sunday afternoon and then begin to thin out toward Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s with a high temperature of only 60 degrees.

Sunshine, 70s return to start next week

The rain will eventually taper off Sunday night and give way to much nicer and more seasonable conditions to start the new week next week.

After a cool start Monday morning in the mid-upper 40s, temperatures will quickly warm under mostly sunny skies back into the middle 70s Monday afternoon.

Make sure to enjoy the early-week sunshine because the chance of rain will return by Tuesday.