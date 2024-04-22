Parts of Philadelphia region will be under Freeze Warning as temperatures plummet

NEXT Weather: Frost for some

NEXT Weather: Frost for some

NEXT Weather: Frost for some

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's spring, but parts of the Philadelphia region will dip below freezing overnight as temperatures plummet.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday for most of the Delaware Valley. In South Jersey, eastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County and Ocean County will be under the warning. In Pennsylvania, it includes Chester, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Delicate plants and vegetation will be damaged or killed due to the freezing temps.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the entire Philly region. The only areas in the Delaware Valley excluded from the advisory are the immediate shore and the Poconos.

But on Tuesday, temperatures will also rebound following the freezing conditions.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region will be a high of 70 and a low of 38 with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will bring a chance of showers and the weekend appears to be sunny with temperatures in the 60s.