Philadelphia to see heaviest showers Wednesday morning, tracking more weekend rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today's the day for umbrellas, raincoats and windshield wipers.

Wednesday gets of to a rainy start, with the heaviest and steadiest showers happening from 5 a.m. until around noon. High temperatures don't make it out of the mid-to-upper 60s.

It'll stay cooler across the Jersey Shore with highs only reaching 60, and the Lehigh Valley splits the difference with highs near 64.

The afternoon remains cloudy and breezy with the lingering chance for scattered showers, though the heaviest rain looks to shift offshore by around 3 p.m. Wind gusts between 5-10 mph could gust up to 20 mph.

Temperature trend for the next 10 days CBS Philadelphia

Rain chances dwindle slightly heading into the overnight hours and early Thursday morning, though a chance for more spotty showers continues into the day. Highs tomorrow will be up slightly to 67 degrees.

Friday looks like our best chance to stay dry and see a little bit of sun before heading into another unsettled weekend.

Rain chances for next 24 hours CBS Philadelphia

Right now, we're tracking whether this next system will stay north or dive south.

The European Model has the region getting a stray shower with some sun for the second half of the weekend, while the GFS Model is forecasting steadier rain with cooler and cloudy conditions.

Weekend rain models CBS Philadelphia

So while we're tracking rain for both Saturday and Sunday and cooler-than-average temperatures, Sunday appears to have the better chance of drying out.

7-day forecast

7-day weather forecast, May 15, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 65, AM rain

Thursday: High of 67, low of 57, clouds and a shower

Friday: High of 72, low of 59, clouds and some sun

Saturday: high of 64, low of 55, PM showers

Sunday: High of 66, low of 52, showers likely

Monday: High of 70, low of 53, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 56, warming up