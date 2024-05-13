Sunshine and high temps in the 70s Monday, more rain coming to Philadelphia area this week

Sunny and seasonable around Philadelphia Monday, more rain moves in midweek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a cloudy, grey and cold Mother's Day, the work week gets off to a sunnier start.

Temperatures Monday will be back to normal for this time of the year with highs climbing to 73 degrees and lots of sunshine in Philadelphia. Throughout the week, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s.

Skies start clear again on Tuesday but cloud up throughout the day as another front approaches the region. By the late afternoon and early evening we're looking at showers, and more moderate rain is expected throughout the day Wednesday.

Expect rain during the morning commute and continued showers well into the evening hours.

We'll get a break from the rain Thursday before another system arrives later in the week, setting up for an unsettled weekend.

Canadian wildfire smoke

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia are impacting air quality in the Midwest, but right now aren't expected to cause a problem here in the Delaware Valley. The NEXT Weather team will watch for any changes and continue to monitor air quality throughout the summer as Canadian wildfire season ramps up.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 73, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 54, PM showers

Wednesday: High of 65, low of 59, rainy and cooler

Thursday: High of 74, low of 57, sun and clouds

Friday: High of 75, low of 57, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 68, low of 58, showers likely

Sunday: High of 75, low of 56, partly sunny

